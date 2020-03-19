The National Cyber Security Centre (the NCSC) has warned that businesses and the public face an increased threat from attacks seeking to exploit COVID-19 (coronavirus), particularly given the move to home-working as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

We have already seen reports of fraudulent “phishing” emails sent by criminals impersonating the World Health Organisation and the US Center for Disease Control. Individuals in the UK have also been targeted by COVID-19-themed phishing emails with infected attachments containing fictitious ‘safety measures.’ We are also aware of reports that phishing and other cyber attacks have increased in Italy as businesses and individuals deal with the challenges posed by COVID-19, particularly in Italy. We can only expect such potential threats to increase as businesses and individuals adjust to the “new normal” of decentralisation and increased home-working.

Further information, including guidance from the NCSC in relation to staying safe from “phishing” can be found at the link below.

https://www.ncsc.gov.uk/news/cyber-experts-step-criminals-exploit-coronavirus