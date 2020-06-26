The deadline for data controllers to register with the Data Protection Authority’s publicly accessible data controller registry, known as VERBİS, has been extended. In its June 23, 2020 decision, the Authority extends the VERBİS registration deadline until September 30, 2020 for the following data controllers:

Turkish data controllers employing more than 50 people annually or whose annual total financial statement exceeds TL 25 million (approx. USD 3.7 million), and

Data controllers not located in Turkey.

With the exception of some exempt classes, all data controllers (individuals as well as legal entities) must register with VERBİS prior to processing any personal data in Turkey.

