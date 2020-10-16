Apple recently announced that it will require app developers to provide extensive, granular information about their app’s privacy practices on App Store Connect, such as the type of data collected from users as well as the identity of third parties and the specific purpose of the collection. (See https://developer.apple.com/support/app-privacy-on-the-app-store/.)

NT Analyzer is equipped to provide organizations with a digestible and readily available report to meet this requirement. Read more about the requirements and our solution on our NT Analyzer website.