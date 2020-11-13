Please join us for an NT Analyzer Webinar, Solving Apple’s new app privacy requirement. Head of NRF Digital Analytics and Technology Assessment Platform for the US Steven Roosa and Associate Dan Rosenzweig as they walk through the upcoming Apple requirements, and showcase the NT Analyzer Apple dashboard solution.

Register for the webinar: Monday, November 16 | 9:00 – 10:00 am PT | 12:00 – 1:00 pm ET | 6:00 – 7:00 pm CET

Starting December 8th, Apple will require developers to provide extensive, granular information about their app’s privacy practices, such as the type of data collected from users, third-party data usage and specific purpose of collection. Presumably, the failure to disclose this detailed information to Apple will get new apps and updates to existing apps blocked from the app store (see details on Apple’s site).

A new feature in NT Analyzer provides organizations with a digestible and readily available report to meet this requirement. This includes:

Two dashboards via a secure online portal, where organizations can explore and drill down on the findings. The Apple dashboard allows you to review the data types and categories as defined by Apple. It does not include the exact data pieces (as sharing that with Apple would violate several privacy laws).

The Tracking Detection Dashboard enables you to internally drill down on the actual data pieces so that the legal and dev teams are given the necessary context surrounding the data (including relevant privacy laws that may be triggered, if applicable to the business). An export function, where organizations can explore and upload sets of the data.

Approval for 1 hour of CLE is pending in New York, California and Texas.

