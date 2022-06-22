On June 14, the House of Commons introduced Bill C-26: An Act respecting cyber security, amending the Telecommunications Act and making consequential amendments to other Acts (Bill C-26). This bill is presented in two parts:

The first is to amend the Telecommunications Act to promote the security of the Canadian telecommunications system;

The second is to enact the Critical Cyber Systems Protection Act (CCSPA), designed to protect critical cyber services and systems that are vital to national security or public safety or are delivered or operated within the legislative authority of Parliament (together, the Acts).

Under both Acts, the Governor in Council (governor) and the Minister of Industry (minister) will be afforded additional powers. While it appears that the general application of Bill C-26 and the powers granted thereunder will be undertaken by the minister, the governor will also have powers to directly intervene to secure systems and services vital to Canada. This may prove useful when a situation warrants a rapid response.

