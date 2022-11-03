On October 21, 2022, the US Department of Health and Human Services, along with the FBI and the Cybersecurity Infrastructure and Security Agency (CISA), issued a bulletin warning that a cyber threat actor group known as “Daixin Team,” is actively targeting US businesses, predominantly in the healthcare and public health sectors, with ransomware and data extortion operations. The bulletin contains several technical recommendations that should be passed along and, if possible, implemented by your IT teams. Please see our Healthcare team’s Legal Update for more information.