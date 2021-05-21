It was reported yesterday that publication of revised final EU Standard Contractual Clauses may be as soon as next week and that revised final EDPB Recommendations possibly following the EDPB’s next plenary meeting on 15 June. This follows comments made by Ralf Sauer, EU Commission Deputy Head for International Data Flows, and Alexander Filip, Head of International Transfers at the Bavarian DPA at the DACH regional KnowldegeNet.

The initial draft documents can be found here. We will be providing updates on these documents and steps that exporters and importers should take once they are published in final form.