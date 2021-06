Steve Roosa and Daniel Rosenzweig report on Google’s recent announcement regarding Android GAID settings.

Beginning later in 2021, for Android 12, Android devices will “zero-out” the Google Advertising ID (“GAID”) for users who have opted out of tracking and personalized advertising. (In other words, using the “Opt out of Ads Personalization” settings).

