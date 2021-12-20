As part of Singapore’s move towards living with COVID-19 as an endemic disease, the country has been making efforts to re-open its economy. In order to facilitate the safe re-opening of the economy, the Ministry of Manpower (“MOM”) and the Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices (“TAFEP”) have collectively issued new guidance for employers on the COVID-19 measures to be implemented at the workplace from 1 January 2022 (the “MOM Guidance”)[1].

Work from home no longer the default from 1 January 2022

At present, work from home remains the default working arrangement. This will change on 1 January 2022, as the MOM Guidance provides that, from 1 January 2022 (subject to changes based on the prevailing COVID situation), employers can allow the following employees to return to the workplace: (i) fully vaccinated employees[2], including employees who have recovered from COVID-19 within the past 270 days; and (ii) unvaccinated employees who have tested negative for COVID-19 within 24 hours of returning to the workplace[3].

Differentiated measures amongst unvaccinated employees

The MOM Guidance also provides for differentiated measures amongst unvaccinated employees i.e. unvaccinated employees who are medically eligible to receive an approved COVID-19 vaccine on one hand, and unvaccinated employees who are not medically eligible to receive an approved COVID-19 vaccine on the other.

Unvaccinated employees who are medically eligible to receive an approved COVID-19 vaccine

For employees whose job function allows them to work from home, employers can allow them to continue working from home. However, when conducting performance assessments, employers are entitled to take into account the employee’s absence from the workplace and the effect of such absence on individual performance and team performance.

For employees whose job function requires them to work on-site, employers have the discretion to take any of the following measures:

allow employees to work on-site where necessary, with COVID-19 testing done at employees’ own expense;

redeploy employees to suitable jobs which can be done from home, with remuneration commensurate with the responsibilities of the alternative jobs;

place employees on no-pay leave; or

as a last resort, terminate their employment (with notice) in accordance with the employment contract.

Notably, MOM has clarified that if an unvaccinated employee who is medically eligible to be vaccinated is terminated due to that employee’s inability to be at the workplace to perform the contracted work, such termination of employment would not be considered as wrongful dismissal.

Unvaccinated employees who are not medically eligible to receive an approved COVID-19 vaccine

For employees whose job function allows them to work from home, employers can allow them to continue working from home. The employees’ absence from the workplace should not affect the employer’s assessment of their performance.

For employees whose job function requires them to work on-site, employers have the discretion to redeploy employees to suitable jobs which can be done from home, with remuneration commensurate with the responsibilities of the alternative jobs. If redeployment is not possible, employers should allow employees to work on-site where necessary.

Obtaining employees’ vaccination status

The differentiated measures under the MOM Guidance are premised on drawing a distinction between vaccinated employees and unvaccinated employees. In order to enable employers to identify unvaccinated employees, the MOM Guidance provides that employers may ask employees for their vaccination status and proof of such vaccination. If employees refuse to furnish any such information, employers may treat them as unvaccinated.

It is important for employers to note that, when collecting and using such data (i.e. an employee’s particulars and vaccination status), employers must comply with the provisions of the Personal Data Protection Act 2012 (“PDPA”), given that such data relates to the identification of an individual and falls within the definition of “personal data” under the PDPA.[4]

In particular, employers must obtain their employees’ informed consent prior to the collection, use and disclosure of their personal data[5], unless an exception exists in the PDPA or it is required or authorised under any other written law, and develop and implement reasonable security arrangements to protect such personal data from unauthorized access, collection, use, disclosure, copying, modification, disposal or similar risks.[6]

Encouraging vaccination

The MOM Guidance provides that employers should facilitate the vaccination of its unvaccinated employees by offering incentives, namely (i) granting paid time-off to employees for their vaccination (including vaccination booster shots) and (ii) granting additional paid sick leave (beyond contractual or statutory requirement) in the rare event that the employee experiences a vaccine-related adverse reaction.

[2] An individual will be considered fully vaccinated either (i) 2 weeks after he/she has received the full regimen of Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty, Moderna, or any World Health Organisation’s Emergency Use Listing (WHO EUL) vaccines; or (ii) 2 weeks after he/she has received one dose of Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty or Moderna vaccines, upon recovery from COVID-19.

[3] Unvaccinated employees must take a Pre-Event Test at an MOH-approved COVID-19 test provider. The list of MOH-approved COVID-19 test providers can be found at: MOH | Regulations, Guidelines and Circulars. The validity period of a negative COVID-19 test result is 24 hours from the time the unvaccinated employee was registered at the testing premises to take the test.

