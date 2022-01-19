As we previously noted, iOS 15 rolled out several privacy-focused measures to users. For example, users may record their app activity and download a report on app metrics from the previous seven days, called the App Privacy Report. These metrics include, for example: 1) when apps access certain permissions on the device (e.g. microphone, location, camera, etc.) and 2) which domains the app directly contacts.

Initially, this report was only downloadable in a JSON file, which can be difficult to parse. With the recent release of iOS 15.2, users can now also view the report directly on the device in a more readable format.

