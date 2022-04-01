On 25 March the EU Commission (Commission) and United States (US) announced that they had agreed in principle on a new “Trans-Atlantic Data Privacy Framework” (TADPF) to foster trans-Atlantic data flows and address the concerns raised by Schrems II. We briefly discuss the implications below.

The announcement was very high level and short on detail. The detail it did provide (the US announcement was fuller https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2022/03/25/fact-sheet-united-states-and-european-commission-announce-trans-atlantic-data-privacy-framework/ than the Commission’s announcement Joint Statement on Trans-Atlantic Data Privacy Framework (europa.eu)) was:

it will include binding safeguards to limit access to data by US intelligence agencies to what is necessary and proportionate to protect national security;

US intelligence agencies will adopt further procedures to ensure oversight of privacy and civil liberty standards;

a new redress system will be made available to EU data subjects, including an independent Data Protection Review Court;

US importers will need to self-certify to the Privacy Shield principles through the US Department of Commerce (no detail is given as to whether these are the current principles or whether they will be updated) through the US Department of Commerce;

all of the foregoing will be implemented by a presidential Executive Order (not via Congress); and

the EU Commission will then analyse and opine on the above through an Adequacy Decision.

Key points to note are set out below.

Timings for publication of the detailed documents are unclear. Following Schrems I, the sequence of events was as follows:

(a) Schrems I Court of Justice of the European Union ruling and invalidation of Safe Harbour: 6 October 2015;

(b) US/ EU high level announcement of EU/US Privacy Shield agreement in principle: 2 February 2016;

(c) publication of detailed EU/ US Privacy Shield documents: 29 February 2016; and (d) final agreement on EU/US Privacy Shield and Adequacy Decision: 12 July 2016.

If these Schrems I timings are indicative, we might expect detailed documents on the TADPF in a month, with further back and forth through the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) and Members State representative committee opinions for a further 4 months or so.