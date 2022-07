Google’s Data Safety Forms must be submitted by July 20, 2022. According to Google, failing to post by July 20, 2022 can result in the rejection of new Google Play app submissions.

After July 20,200, non-compliant apps could face removal from the Google Play. It’s the business’s job to take ownership over the accuracy of the labels and it is imperative that they be completed in time to avoid non-compliance.

