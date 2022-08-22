The House of Commons recently introduced Bill C-27, the successor to Bill C-11, which died on the docket when Parliament was dissolved in the fall of 2021. Bill C-27 introduces three new acts: the Consumer Privacy Protection Act (“CPPA”), the Personal Information and Data Protection Tribunal Act, and the Artificial Intelligence and Data Act (“AIDA”), which would replace the current Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act (“PIPEDA”). To find out more about some of the key takeaways businesses should be aware of, as well as some practical tips on how to comply with Bill C-27, we invite you to read our article on the subject.