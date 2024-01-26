A flurry of significant European Court of Justice judgments relating to data protection were published in the final few months of 2023.

In celebration of International Data Privacy Day, in this 1 hour webinar our European data protection specialists will unpack the following four important judgments, looking at what was decided by the Court and what the decisions will mean for organisations in the EU and UK more generally:

A ruling on 9 November on when an alphanumeric code may or may not constitute personal data: Judgment on Case C‑319/22 (Gesamtverband Autoteile-Handel eV v Scania CV AB)

A ruling on 5 December on data protection authorities' fining powers under the GDPR: Judgements on cases C-683/21 (Nacionalinis visuomenės sveikatos centras) and C-807/21 (Deutsche Wohnen)

A ruling on 7 December on the interpretation of wholly automated decision making under Art 22, which could potentially have significant impact on AI vendors andtheir relationships with their customers: Judgment on Case-634/21 (SCHUFA Holding AG)

A ruling on 14 December on controllers' data security obligations and the scope of "non-material damages" in the context of cybercrime: Judgment on Case-340/21 (Natsionalna agentsia za prihodite)

