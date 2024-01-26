Political agreement was achieved at the beginning of December in relation to the EU’s AI Act (AIA) – the first major step in the regulation of artificial intelligence.

Although the final texts are not yet available, the key elements are clear, with the “risk-based” approach at the heart of the AIA.

Working from the last available texts, we will provide insights into which activities will likely be caught as prohibited, high-risk and transparent – the essential first step for understanding the level of impact the AIA will have on your business.

Parts of the AIA could become applicable before the end of the year. Are you prepared?

