On 22 April 2024, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) published a speech by its chief executive, Nikhil Rathi, entitled ‘Navigating the UK’s Digital Regulation Landscape: Where are we headed?’. In the speech, Mr Rathi announced the FCA’s plans to focus on Big Tech, which are included in Feedback Statement FS24/1 (published alongside the speech). The speech also covered the FCA’s response to the Government’s White Paper on Artificial Intelligence (AI), which was also published in parallel with the speech.

The speech: key points

As part of his speech, Mr Rathi explained that the FCA plans to examine how Big Tech firms’ unique access to large sets of data could unlock better products, more competitive prices and wider choice for consumers and businesses. He noted that whilst the growing emergence of Big Tech in financial services has already made life easier for consumers, it remains unclear how valuable their data will become in financial markets. If the FCA’s analysis finds Big Tech data is valuable in financial services, it will look to incentivise more data sharing between Big Tech and financial firms through its Open Banking and broader Open Finance work. If it finds potential risk or harms from non-sharing of data it will also look to develop proposals for the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to consider when they are given powers to regulate designated firms’ digital and data conduct, expected via the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Bill.

Mr Rathi also highlighted the FCA’s continued joint work with the Bank of England (BoE) and the Prudential Regulation Authority on the role of critical third parties and AI. He flagged that collaboration, including with industry, through fora such as the newly launched Digital Regulation Cooperation Forum (DRCF) AI and Digital Hub is key to ensuring the FCA’s approach is proportionate and supports innovation.

FS24/1 on data asymmetry between Big Tech and firms in financial services

In FS24/1, the FCA summarises its analysis of the responses it received to the call for input (CFI), launched in November 2023, on potential competition impacts from the data asymmetry between Big Tech and firms in financial services. The FCA also sets out its next steps.

The FCA has already committed, as part of its 3-year strategy, to identifying potential competition benefits and harms from Big Tech firms’ growing presence in financial services, and one area of concern was that the asymmetry of data between these firms and financial services firms could have significant adverse implications for how competition develops in financial services in the future. In FS24/1, the FCA explains that it aims to mitigate the risk of competition in retail financial markets evolving in a way that results in some Big Tech firms gaining market power while enabling the potential competition benefits (from Big Tech entry and expansion).

Four ‘next steps’ are set out in FS24/1 to address the key issues identified by the FCA. In determining these next steps, the FCA notes that it has balanced the fact that no significant harms have arisen from data asymmetry to date, while starting to develop a regulatory framework that enables increased competition and innovation. The steps are for the FCA to:

Continue monitoring Big Tech firms’ activities in financial services to assess whether policy changes are needed and working with its regulatory partners.

Work with Big Tech firms to examine whether their data from their data from their core digital activities would be valuable in certain retail financial markets.

Develop proposals (dependent on those results) in the context of Open Finance, and for the CMA to consider.

Examine how firms’ incentives, including Big Tech firms, can be aligned to share data where this is valuable to achieve good outcomes for consumers.

Work closely with the Payment Systems Regulator (PSR), alongside these initiatives, to understand the risks and opportunities related to digital wallets.

FCA response to Government White Paper on AI

The ‘AI update’ published by the FCA provides an update on its approach to AI following the Government’s publication of its pro-innovation strategy in February 2024. The FCA welcomes the Government’s principles-based, sector-led approach to AI and confirms that it is focused on how firms can safely and responsibly adopt the technology as well as understanding what impact AI innovations are having on consumers and markets – including close scrutiny of the systems and processes firms have in place to ensure regulatory expectations are met. It confirms that it will continue to closely monitor the adoption of AI across UK financial markets, including keeping under review if amendments to the existing regulatory regime are needed, and will continue to monitor the potential macro effects that AI can have on financial markets (e.g. cybersecurity, financial stability, interconnectedness, data concerns or market integrity).

The document outlines the ways in which the FCA’s approach to regulation and supervision addresses the five key ‘AI principles’ identified by the Government: 1) safety, security, robustness; 2) appropriate transparency and explainability; 3) fairness; 4) accountability and governance; and 5) contestability and redress.

It also sets out what the FCA plans to do in the next 12 months in relation to AI, including: