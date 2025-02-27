On February 6, the Government of Canada announced its latest National Cyber Security Strategy (the NCSS), detailing the federal government’s plan to help Canadian organizations prepare for and respond to the rapidly evolving and increasingly sophisticated cyber security threats of today and tomorrow.

The NCSS seeks to build off of the success of the prior edition released in 2018, which established the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security and National Cybercrime Coordination Unit under the purview of the RCMP. The NCSS aims to strengthen Canada’s overall cyber security resiliency through strategic partnerships, investments in innovation, and increased detection and disruption of cyber attacks.

