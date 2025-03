The EU AI Act’s prohibitions came into effect on 2 February 2025 and carry fines of 7% worldwide annual turnover for non-compliance. The prohibitions at Article 5 and accompanying recitals (particularly recitals 28-44) set out a complex set of provisions. The guidelines published by the Commission on 4 February 2025 (the guidelines) were welcome for those faced with navigating the prohibitions.

