Happy October and Cyber Awareness Month! While October ends with ghosts and goblins and other scary monsters for Halloween, the entire month of October is dedicated to raising awareness of cyber security and preventing (and if necessary responding to) cyber security incidents.

It is hard in this day and age not to be aware of cyber security given that it is making headline news on a regular basis and many of us receive letters from various companies and third-parties alerting us that our personal data has been compromised in a cyber incident and offering us credit monitoring. On the other hand, maybe the constant drum beat of events and letters numbs us to the importance of cyber security as we experience our own version of cyber fatigue.

You should resist that urge. The question has never been if a company will suffer a cyber incident, but when. And, sadly, that question is rapidly transforming from when, to how many times. At Norton Rose Fulbright, we see cybersecurity not just as a technical challenge, but as a strategic imperative—one that touches every corner of an organization and demands coordinated legal, technical, and operational responses.

For well over two decades, our lawyers have helped clients navigate the complex terrain of cybersecurity. What was once a niche concern has become a top priority for boards, regulators, and customers alike. Our global team of more than 100 cybersecurity and privacy lawyers works across jurisdictions to help clients manage digital risk, respond to incidents, and build resilient programs that protect both data and reputation.

Cyber incidents are high-stakes and high-profile. From ransomware to supply chain attacks, breaches are no longer isolated IT events—they’re enterprise-wide crises. Our incident response teams operate 24/7/365 to help clients contain and remediate threats across the globe.

Data minimization is a cornerstone of privacy and security. The less data you collect and retain, the less data there is to lose. We advise clients on data retention, storage management, and regulatory readiness to reduce exposure and improve compliance.

The digital perimeter has blurred. Cloud platforms, mobile devices, and third-party apps have transformed how organizations operate. An ever increasing reliance on vendors and third parties means that our clients’ digital proximities have tightened and events for one entity ripple out effecting numerous entities. We help clients manage their digital-risk footprint to mature their cybersecurity and third-party risk management programs as well as respond to third-party incidents that inevitably occur.

Regulators are raising the bar. Authorities around the world are imposing record fines and demanding accountability. We guide clients through audits, investigations, and compliance risk assessments to meet evolving legal obligations.

Stakeholders expect transparency and trust. Customers, employees, and business partners are more aware than ever of how their data is handled. We help clients build governance frameworks that foster confidence and meet rising expectations.

AI is reshaping the cybersecurity landscape. Generative AI introduces new risks and opportunities—from enhanced threat detection to novel attack vectors. We advise on responsible AI use and data governance strategies that support innovation without compromising security.

Cybersecurity is now a strategic function. IT is no longer just a service provider—it’s a business enabler. We work with clients to embed cybersecurity into their operations, transactions, and long-term strategy.

Cybersecurity is no longer siloed—it intersects with privacy, information governance, eDiscovery, AI, and compliance. That’s why we’ve built an integrated, cross-border practice that delivers seamless support across disciplines and geographies.

Cyber Awareness Month is a reminder that cybersecurity is everyone’s responsibility—and a celebration of the progress we’ve made in building safer, smarter, and more resilient organizations.

Here’s to continued vigilance, collaboration, and innovation. Happy Cyber Awareness Month!