May 12, 2020

Norton Rose Fulbright today launched its survey analysing regulatory and policy issues applicable to COVID-19 contact tracing and related tracking technology across 18 jurisdictions.

The global survey explores key issues across Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Indonesia, Russia, Poland, Singapore, South Africa, Thailand, The Netherlands, Turkey, UAE, UK and US, including:

How are governments using technology to monitor and control the spread of COVID-19?

What are the major privacy concerns in relation to the utilisation of apps by both governments and private sector organisations?

How will the apps collect data and how is the data stored used and shared.

The real-time survey underscores wide divergences in national approaches and highlights key data privacy risks presented by the use of technology to trace COVID-19 infections. In many of the jurisdictions that Norton Rose Fulbright analysed, national authorities have studied the technology and looked at balancing the risk of intruding on their citizens’ privacy against the public health and community benefits that that the use COVID-19 tracing apps may bring.