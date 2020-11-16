As countries around the globe continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, contact tracing apps continue to evolve and be developed.

On November 16, 2020, the Hong Kong government is launching a voluntary contact tracing app. The app, known as LeaveHomeSafe, will enable users to record the date and time they visited participating venues by scanning the venue QR code. It has been reported that over 6,000 public and private venues will support the app.

Also in the region, the Singapore government is aiming to make use of its contact tracing app mandatory by the end of 2020. It is proposed that use of the contact tracing app, TraceTogether, or its digital tokens, will be required for access to public venues.

