On August 30, 2021, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced enforcement actions against three sets of broker-dealer and/or investment advisers for alleged failures in the entities’ cybersecurity policies and procedures with respect to email account compromises and the exposure of customer information in violation of Regulation S-P, known as the Safeguards Rule.

