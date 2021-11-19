Android will adopt iOS-like privacy nutrition labels, called the “Data safety form,” starting April 2022. And according to Google, apps that fail to comply with this upcoming requirement may be “subject to policy enforcement, like blocked updates or removal from Google Play.”

While it may be tempting to just repurpose the iOS nutrition labels, Google notes “the Data safety form will ask for additional and different information that you may not have used previously.” Plus, Android and iOS apps behave differently, further emphasizing the potential discrepancies between an iOS nutrition label and Google’s upcoming requirement.

