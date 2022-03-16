On 23 February 2022 the EU Commission published its long-awaited Data Act, the last major building block of the Commission’s February 2020 Data Strategy. The Data Act:
- Is an ambitious piece of legislation with implications for consumers and businesses across the economy, not limited to the technology sector.
- Aims to facilitate access to data by consumers and businesses; provide for government use of data in cases of “exceptional data need”; facilitate switching between cloud and edge services; prevent unlawful data transfer by cloud service providers; promote interoperability across European data spaces; and set standards for “smart contracts” between “data holders” and data recipients.
