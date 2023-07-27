On July 26, 2023, the US SEC issued the long-awaited final rules for public companies and foreign private issuers requiring rapid disclosure of material cybersecurity incidents as well as periodic disclosure of cybersecurity risk management and policies and procedures (the “SEC Final Rule”). The SEC Final Rule reflects the SEC’s desire to standardize company disclosures regarding cybersecurity incidents that are materially affecting businesses. Read the full alert here.
