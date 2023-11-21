On October 5, the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry (ISED) wrote a letter to the Standing Committee on Industry and Technology proposing amendments to Artificial Intelligence and Data Act (AIDA), which was introduced as part of Bill C-27 in June 2022. Further information on AIDA can be found in our previous update.

The letter suggests amendments in the following areas:

• specifying roles and obligations for different actors in the AI value chain;

• clarifying obligations for generative general-purpose AI systems, like ChatGPT;

• defining classes of systems that would be considered high impact;

• strengthening and clarifying the role of the proposed AI and Data Commissioner; and

• aligning with the EU AI Act as well as other advanced economies.

Read the full update here.

Read part I: Advances in artificial intelligence legislation in Canada