Content On September 19, the Senate commenced its second reading of Bill C-26: An Act respecting cyber security, amending the Telecommunications Act and making consequential amendments to other Acts, marking a significant step forward in the legislative process since Bill C-26 was initially introduced by the House of Commons in 2022.

The recent progression of Bill C-26 signals Canada is nearing the establishment of its first-ever legislative framework specifically aiming to bolster cybersecurity across the critical cyber infrastructure sector. Bill C-26, if passed, would establish a new cybersecurity compliance regime by amending the Telecommunications Act and enacting the Critical Cyber Systems Protection Act (CCSPA) (together, the Acts). In addition, Bill C-26 would grant additional powers to the Governor in Council (governor) and the Minister of Industry (minister) and establish an administrative monetary penalty scheme to promote compliance with the Acts.

Bill C-26’s proposed changes will impact certain private-sector organizations in the federally regulated critical infrastructure space. This legal update summarizes Bill C-26’s proposed changes and recommends how organizations can prepare for these potential requirements.

Read the full update here.