In response to the rapid development of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, the Cyberspace Administration of China (the CAC) recently issued two draft regulations for public consultation: Measures for Labelling Artificial Intelligence-Generated or Synthetic Content (the Draft AI Labelling Measures) and Cybersecurity technology—Labelling method for content generated by artificial intelligence (the Draft Labelling Method Standard). The Draft Labelling Method Standard is a mandatory national standard which serves as the supporting and implementing rule of the AI Labelling Measures. Both regulations aim to address deepfake-related risks and ensure the authenticity and credibility of publicly available information.

