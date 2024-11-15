Norton Rose Fulbright Canada invites you to its leading annual technology, privacy, and cybersecurity virtual summit. Learn how to leverage AI for a competitive edge while mitigating its inherent risks.
This four-part series is tailored for legal professionals, business leaders, and IT specialists. Equip yourself with the knowledge to address critical legal challenges and ensure compliance with emerging laws and regulations in Canada and globally.
Program
Customize the program to suit your interests:
- Session 1 | AI in Cyber: Trends and challenges
Monday, November 25, 2024
10:00 a.m. PT | 11:00 a.m. MT | 1:00 p.m. ET
- Session 2 | Technology contracts: Key considerations for AI and data
Tuesday, November 26, 2024
10:00 a.m. PT | 11:00 a.m. MT | 1:00 p.m. ET
- Session 3 | Is it possible to reconcile the growing use of AI tools with compliance with existing and future regulatory frameworks? (in French)
Wednesday, November 27, 2024
10:00 a.m. PT | 11:00 a.m. MT | 1:00 p.m. ET
- Session 4 | Governing AI: Data privacy considerations
Thursday, November 28, 2024
10:00 a.m. PT | 11:00 a.m. MT | 1:00 p.m. ET
