Norton Rose Fulbright Canada invites you to its leading annual technology, privacy, and cybersecurity virtual summit. Learn how to leverage AI for a competitive edge while mitigating its inherent risks.

This four-part series is tailored for legal professionals, business leaders, and IT specialists. Equip yourself with the knowledge to address critical legal challenges and ensure compliance with emerging laws and regulations in Canada and globally.

Program

Customize the program to suit your interests:

Session 1 | AI in Cyber: Trends and challenges

Monday, November 25, 2024

10:00 a.m. PT | 11:00 a.m. MT | 1:00 p.m. ET

Session 2 | Technology contracts: Key considerations for AI and data

Tuesday, November 26, 2024

10:00 a.m. PT | 11:00 a.m. MT | 1:00 p.m. ET

Session 3 | Is it possible to reconcile the growing use of AI tools with compliance with existing and future regulatory frameworks? (in French)

Wednesday, November 27, 2024

10:00 a.m. PT | 11:00 a.m. MT | 1:00 p.m. ET

Session 4 | Governing AI: Data privacy considerations

Thursday, November 28, 2024

10:00 a.m. PT | 11:00 a.m. MT | 1:00 p.m. ET

Don’t miss out, register today: 2024 Technology, privacy and cybersecurity summit