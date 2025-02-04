On December 27, 2024, the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through its Office for Civil Rights (OCR), issued a proposed rule to improve data protection measures in the healthcare sector.

This proposed rule would modify the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA) Security Rule to require health plans, healthcare clearinghouses, as well as most healthcare providers and their business associates to strengthen cybersecurity protections for individuals’ protected health information. Comments to the proposed rules are due by March 7, 2025.

The Notice of Proposed Rulemaking is 125 Federal Register pages long, and covers a large number of proposed changes. The following chart provides new timing and associated requirement for many changes to the Rule.

The key deadline is 180 days. After the final Security Rule is issued, covered entities and business associates will have 180 days to comply with all changes (with an exception for amending some business associate agreements (BAAs)). Organizations conducting risk assessments and gap analyses should consider the potential impact and effort these proposed changes would have on their operations and watch for developments as the final rule takes shape and budget accordingly.

1 hour To terminate workforce member access to electronic information systems after employment (engagement) ends
24 hours To notify another covered entity or business associate of a change in/termination of access of a workforce member’s access to ePHI or electronic information system of that covered entity/business associate
For business associates to report activation of contingency plan to the covered entity (must be in the BAA)
For plan sponsors to report the activation of its contingency plan (required to be in the group health plan documents)
48 hours Backups of retrievable copies of ePHI cannot be more than 48 hours old
72 hours To restore loss of the covered entity’s/business associate’s critical relevant information systems and data, in accordance with the disaster recovery plan
Frequently (and at least every 12 months) – when there is a change in the regulated entity’s environment or operations that may affect ePHI, such as:
  • Adoption of new technology assets
  • Upgrading, updating or patching of technology assets
  • Newly recognized threats to the confidentiality, integrity or availability of ePHI
  • Sale, transfer, merger or consolidation of all or part of the regulated entity with another person
  • Security incident that affects the confidentiality, integrity or availability of ePHI
  • Relevant changes in law
 Update the written inventory of technology assets
Update the written assessment of risks to ePHI
15 calendar days To apply an available patch after identifying the need to patch/update/upgrade the configuration of relevant electronic information systems to address a critical risk
30 calendar days To apply an available patch after identifying the need to patch/update/upgrade the configuration of relevant electronic information systems to address a high risk
To train new members of the workforce that have access to relevant electronic information systems
To distribute to affected workforce members the revised policies and procedures after material changes
180 calendar days After final Security Rule issued, comply with all changes (exception for amending some BAAs)
Conduct automated vulnerability scans
Review and test effectiveness of information system backup and recovery technical controls
Annually Conduct security awareness training for each member of its workforce
Perform and document an audit of compliance with each standard and implementation specification
Obtain a written verification for each business associate that it has deployed technical safeguards, including (a) a written analysis of the business associate’s relevant electronic information systems to verify compliance, signed by a qualified individual; and (b) a written certification that the analysis was performed and is accurate, signed by an authorized individual
Perform penetration testing
Annually review and test Written policies and procedures for identifying, prioritizing, acquiring, installing, evaluating and verifying timely installation of patches, updates and upgrades
Written policies and procedures for retaining and reviewing records of activity in relevant electronic information systems
Written policies and procedures on workforce access to ePHI, authorization, supervision, clearance, modification or termination of access and notification
Written policies and procedures for access authorization, authentication management, access detection and modification and network segmentation
Security incident response plan
Disaster recovery plan and emergency mode operation plan
For each facility, the written policies and procedures for contingency plans, facility security plans, access management and validation procedures and physical maintenance records
Written policies and procedures of the functions for which workstations may be used, the manner in which a workstation may be used to perform those functions and physical attributes of surroundings
Written policies and procedures for disposal of ePHI and technical assets on which ePHI is maintained, and removal of ePHI from electronic media
Effectiveness of procedures and technical controls for unique IDs, administrative and increasing access privileges, emergency access, automatic logoff, login attempts, network segmentation and data access controls
Effectiveness of anti-malware protection, removal of extraneous software, configuration and security of operating systems and software and disable unnecessary network ports
Effectiveness of technical assets and/or controls to monitor and identify activity on relevant electronic information systems, and record such activity in real-time
Effectiveness of technical controls to protect ePHI from improper alteration or destruction (both at rest and in transit)
Effectiveness of multi-factor authentication
Effectiveness of transmission security to guard against unauthorized access to ePHI transmitted over an electronic communications network
Effectiveness of technical assets that conduct automated vulnerability scans
Annually review and update (if not done during the year) Written inventory of technology assets and network map
Written risk assessment
Required documentation
Annually review, document and sign By the designated security official, any compensating controls
Annually review and document Effectiveness of any compensating controls for MFA
Annually review Written risk management plan
Written sanction policies and procedures
6 years Retain documentation required under the HIPAA rules for six years from the date of creation or date it was last in effect

For additional information, please see our full client alert, “HHS proposes Security Rule amendments – including new deadlines.”