On December 27, 2024, the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through its Office for Civil Rights (OCR), issued a proposed rule to improve data protection measures in the healthcare sector.

This proposed rule would modify the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA) Security Rule to require health plans, healthcare clearinghouses, as well as most healthcare providers and their business associates to strengthen cybersecurity protections for individuals’ protected health information. Comments to the proposed rules are due by March 7, 2025.

The Notice of Proposed Rulemaking is 125 Federal Register pages long, and covers a large number of proposed changes. The following chart provides new timing and associated requirement for many changes to the Rule.

The key deadline is 180 days. After the final Security Rule is issued, covered entities and business associates will have 180 days to comply with all changes (with an exception for amending some business associate agreements (BAAs)). Organizations conducting risk assessments and gap analyses should consider the potential impact and effort these proposed changes would have on their operations and watch for developments as the final rule takes shape and budget accordingly.

1 hour To terminate workforce member access to electronic information systems after employment (engagement) ends 24 hours To notify another covered entity or business associate of a change in/termination of access of a workforce member’s access to ePHI or electronic information system of that covered entity/business associate For business associates to report activation of contingency plan to the covered entity (must be in the BAA) For plan sponsors to report the activation of its contingency plan (required to be in the group health plan documents) 48 hours Backups of retrievable copies of ePHI cannot be more than 48 hours old 72 hours To restore loss of the covered entity’s/business associate’s critical relevant information systems and data, in accordance with the disaster recovery plan Frequently (and at least every 12 months) – when there is a change in the regulated entity’s environment or operations that may affect ePHI, such as: Adoption of new technology assets

Upgrading, updating or patching of technology assets

Newly recognized threats to the confidentiality, integrity or availability of ePHI

Sale, transfer, merger or consolidation of all or part of the regulated entity with another person

Security incident that affects the confidentiality, integrity or availability of ePHI

Relevant changes in law Update the written inventory of technology assets Update the written assessment of risks to ePHI 15 calendar days To apply an available patch after identifying the need to patch/update/upgrade the configuration of relevant electronic information systems to address a critical risk 30 calendar days To apply an available patch after identifying the need to patch/update/upgrade the configuration of relevant electronic information systems to address a high risk To train new members of the workforce that have access to relevant electronic information systems To distribute to affected workforce members the revised policies and procedures after material changes 180 calendar days After final Security Rule issued, comply with all changes (exception for amending some BAAs) Conduct automated vulnerability scans Review and test effectiveness of information system backup and recovery technical controls Annually Conduct security awareness training for each member of its workforce Perform and document an audit of compliance with each standard and implementation specification Obtain a written verification for each business associate that it has deployed technical safeguards, including (a) a written analysis of the business associate’s relevant electronic information systems to verify compliance, signed by a qualified individual; and (b) a written certification that the analysis was performed and is accurate, signed by an authorized individual Perform penetration testing Annually review and test Written policies and procedures for identifying, prioritizing, acquiring, installing, evaluating and verifying timely installation of patches, updates and upgrades Written policies and procedures for retaining and reviewing records of activity in relevant electronic information systems Written policies and procedures on workforce access to ePHI, authorization, supervision, clearance, modification or termination of access and notification Written policies and procedures for access authorization, authentication management, access detection and modification and network segmentation Security incident response plan Disaster recovery plan and emergency mode operation plan For each facility, the written policies and procedures for contingency plans, facility security plans, access management and validation procedures and physical maintenance records Written policies and procedures of the functions for which workstations may be used, the manner in which a workstation may be used to perform those functions and physical attributes of surroundings Written policies and procedures for disposal of ePHI and technical assets on which ePHI is maintained, and removal of ePHI from electronic media Effectiveness of procedures and technical controls for unique IDs, administrative and increasing access privileges, emergency access, automatic logoff, login attempts, network segmentation and data access controls Effectiveness of anti-malware protection, removal of extraneous software, configuration and security of operating systems and software and disable unnecessary network ports Effectiveness of technical assets and/or controls to monitor and identify activity on relevant electronic information systems, and record such activity in real-time Effectiveness of technical controls to protect ePHI from improper alteration or destruction (both at rest and in transit) Effectiveness of multi-factor authentication Effectiveness of transmission security to guard against unauthorized access to ePHI transmitted over an electronic communications network Effectiveness of technical assets that conduct automated vulnerability scans Annually review and update (if not done during the year) Written inventory of technology assets and network map Written risk assessment Required documentation Annually review, document and sign By the designated security official, any compensating controls Annually review and document Effectiveness of any compensating controls for MFA Annually review Written risk management plan Written sanction policies and procedures 6 years Retain documentation required under the HIPAA rules for six years from the date of creation or date it was last in effect

For additional information, please see our full client alert, “HHS proposes Security Rule amendments – including new deadlines.”