Virginia recently enacted its own data protection/privacy law and like its European and Californian predecessors, the technical piece is key.

Like the GDPR and CCPA, the Consumer Data Protection Act (“CDPA”), which goes into effect on January 1, 2023, broadly defines “personal data” as “any information that is linked or reasonably linkable to an identified or identifiable natural person.” The law also requires controllers to conduct a data protection assessment and implement technical data security practices.

