Google announced that it will follow industry standards with respect to privacy obligations. All developers with apps on Google Play will be required to disclose the type of data collected and stored and how such data is used by Q2 of 2022. These are in addition to other elements, such as security practices, data deletion upon uninstallation of app, etc.

Violators, according to Google, will be required to fix identified violations; failure to do so could result in policy enforcement.

