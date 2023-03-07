In our previous update, we summarized key operational elements that businesses should be aware of under the proposed Consumer Privacy Protection Act (CPPA), and provided practical tips to help businesses comply with these new requirements. As currently drafted, the CPPA codifies a number of best practices and recommendations issued by the Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada under the Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act.

In this update, we take a closer look at the CPPA’s requirements regarding the collection and processing of personal information, specifically addressing the following elements:

Enhanced consent requirements;

Appropriate purposes and uses of personal information; and

Using personal information for automated decision-making.

To find out more about some of the key takeaways, as well as some practical tips on how to comply with Bill C-27, we invite you to read our article on the subject.