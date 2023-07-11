Deals involving AI bring about specific and unique issues for consideration during the due diligence process. Understanding the specific challenges created by AI is important for companies to ensure that the AI technology holds genuine value and would not raise red flags during the course of a transaction. Some important advice for companies looking to purchase AI in a recent Lexpert article authored by our Head of Technology and Co-Head of Information Governance, Privacy and Cybersecurity Imran Ahmad, Associate Roxanne Caron, and Associate Suzie Suliman. Companies must do their due diligence to consider all the unique aspects and issues that inevitably crop up when purchasing AI-related entities.

