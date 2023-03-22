As privacy laws and requirements become more technically sophisticated, businesses may want to consider how they can follow suit.

For example, state privacy laws, such as the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), require companies to implement opt-out solutions and honor applicable privacy requests. Companies including an opt-out link, privacy preference controls, and a privacy policy on their websites and apps may indicate compliance, but confirming they are actually working correctly (and technically) is an entirely different reality. These changes come as regulators continue to bring actions against companies for failing to be technically compliant, which likely indicates that regulators are conducting their own technical testing to determine whether claims made by companies are true and technical solutions are working correctly.

