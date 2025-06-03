Generative AI systems are trained using vast amounts of data, often taken from sources in the public domain that may be protected by copyright or other intellectual property rights. So could training a generative AI system using publicly accessible copyright work constitute an infringement? And could the output infringe?

Our global guide has just been updated and republished and looks at the current legal situation across a wide range of different jurisdictions – including Australia, Canada, China, EU, France, Germany, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, Singapore, South Africa, UK and US. It covers issues such as:

Infringement risk relating to training a generative AI system.

Loss of confidentiality in the information used as the ‘prompt’ for a generative AI system.

Is the output of the generative AI system protected by intellectual property rights?

Infringement risk relating to creation and use of the output of a generative AI system.

Which ‘actors’ have potential liability for infringement?

Access the full guide here.